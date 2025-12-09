Queer Revolution
Expanding Theory and Ontology of Autonomous Praxiarchy (AP)
I have been continuously working on and expanding my theory / ontology of Autonomous Praxiarchy (AP).
Dec 9, 2025
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
1
1
1
October 2025
Sign the Petition: Demand release of funding for SNAP and WIC during shutdown
Sign the Petition
Oct 18, 2025
2
1
Remembering Saleh Al-Jafarawi 🙏
“Saleh Al-Jafarawi, one of Gaza's most well-known and beloved young journalists, was killed yesterday by an Israeli-backed militia.
Oct 14, 2025
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
1
1
6:04
Lewistown: An American Sundown Town
Uncovering a Hidden History of Lynching, the Klan, and Racial Terror
Oct 11, 2025
1
You Work for a Merchant of Death
An Open Letter to Every Caterpillar Employee Complicit in Genocide
Oct 8, 2025
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
3
3
Strange Fruit
It is 2025 and the trees bear strange fruit.
Oct 6, 2025
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
2
1
September 2025
The USS Harry S. Truman Combat Deployment Under the Guise of Training
A year ago the USS Harry S.
Sep 25, 2025
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
1
1
An Urgent Appeal to Pope Leo XIV
In Gaza, Calvary is not history - it is living. The children, the wounded, and the grieving are being crucified before our very eyes, and Christ calls…
Published on Revolution Ministries
•
Sep 5, 2025
August 2025
An Address to Pope Leo XIV
Dear His Holy Father Pope Leo XIV,
Published on Samwise’s Newsletter for Mongol Pillaging
•
Aug 17, 2025
Trump’s Fascist Coup - We Are At War
If no one else is willing to call this a coup leading into a civil war - then I will.
Aug 17, 2025
•
Ali Hart • عَلي هارت
1
1
1
Statement by Mohammed Faraj on the Assassination of Anas Al-Sharif
This is a guest post by Mohammed Faraj(Dino), a Palestinian-American Lawyer and candidate for Cleveland City Council Ward 7.
Published on Samwise’s Newsletter for Mongol Pillaging
•
Aug 13, 2025
July 2025
Death, Death to the IDF
Death, Death to The IDF
Published on Samwise’s Newsletter for Mongol Pillaging
•
Jul 30, 2025
