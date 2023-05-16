SPRINGFIELD – Illinois HB 2350 would provide coverage required by insurance to include annual cervical smear or Pap smear tests, as well as annual prostate cancer screenings for all insureds. HB 2350 also provides that required coverage includes an annual prostate cancer screening for insureds who are age 40 and over with a genetic predisposition to prostate cancer.

State Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) blamed pronouns, furries, and kitty litter in his comments against HB 2350.

Prior to Chesney’s “nay” vote on Thursday, May 4, during the bill’s third Senate floor reading, he made the following comment on HB 2350:

“Biological males cannot get Pap smears – it’s not possible. It is physically and inanimately impossible – it’s not even following science. You know people would understand why we’re kind of, you know, doing goofball things. This is why right? Biological women cannot get a prostate exam – it’s not possible. Right? So we can do all the gender feel-good garbage, but this is why our kids are confused. This is why your kids are dressing up as furries and want kitty litters in their bathrooms – is cause you don’t follow the science. There are two genders. There are two genders possible, there’s not three, there’s not four – there’s two. The crazy stuff like this is why people are confused and the kids don’t know what the hell’s going on because they’re confused because of legislation like this. Drop the pronoun crap. There are two genders, period.”

Chesney’s comments are scientifically and biologically inaccurate. There are an array of individuals cisgender, transgender, and intersex alike that require these life-saving cancer screenings.

In fact, biological males can and do get pap smears. According to UNC Health, “The lesser-known cousin to the cervical Pap smear, an anal Pap test—or more technically, anal cytology—is a screening test that collects cells from the anal canal to determine if you have anal cancer or are at risk of getting it.”

Dr. Peter Leone of UNC said, “While there are no national guidelines on who should have an anal Pap test, several medical societies have guidelines in place that recommend this annual screening at age 25 to 30 if you are HIV-infected.” The greatest risk is posed amongst smokers and people living with HIV, and any individuals that may suffer from poor T-cell function can increase their risk of cancer as well.

Biological females can and also do get prostate exams as well. From Heathline, “Like the male prostate, the Skene’s glands, sometimes called the female prostate, produce the hormone PSA. These glands are also believed to have a role in the regulation of the reproductive system in both men and women.” Furthermore, the Skene’s glands (female prostate) are sometimes prone to health complications. These include infections and, less commonly, cysts that may be either benign or malignant.”

Chesney’s comments about furries and kitty litter are old lies which countless schools across the country have dealt with such allegations, yet such accusers cannot find any proof that litter boxes exist in schools for such purposes – because it’s a myth and scare tactic. In actual reality, litter is kept in buckets in case of an active shooter in the instance where many students may be trapped in their classrooms for hours without any way to use the restroom. Litter in such an event can also be used to soak up blood or vomit as well.

Ultimately, both the Illinois House and Senate passed HB 2350 on its third readings in each chamber, and was enrolled on May 4, which would provide coverage required by insurance to include annual cervical smear or Pap smear tests, as well as annual prostate cancer screenings for all insureds.

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